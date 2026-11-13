New Marine Corps policy gives troops right to reject substandard barracks rooms

Marines at Camp Lejeune, MCAS Cherry Point, and other military installations now have the right to refuse barracks rooms with mold, pest infestations or other serious problems without fear of retaliation.

The Marine Corps has issued a new Barracks Bill of Rights establishing specific standards for living conditions and maintenance.

Under the policy, Marines can reject rooms with broken heating or air conditioning, faulty locks, plumbing problems or no hot water.

The rules also require drinkable tap water, reliable internet access and functioning appliances.

Emergency maintenance problems must be addressed within 24 hours. If they can't be made safe, Marines must be relocated.

The changes follow years of complaints about deteriorating military housing, including reports of mold at Camp Lejeune.

The policy is part of the Marine Corps' Barracks 2030 initiative, aimed at improving housing conditions and accountability across the service.