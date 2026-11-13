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New Marine Corps policy gives troops right to reject substandard barracks rooms

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2026 at 6:45 AM EST
File: U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, commander, Marine Corps Installations Command, along with tour personnel, tours a barracks room on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2025.
Sgt. Loriann Dauscher
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Marine Corps Installations East
File: U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, commander, Marine Corps Installations Command, along with tour personnel, tours a barracks room on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Marines at Camp Lejeune, MCAS Cherry Point, and other military installations now have the right to refuse barracks rooms with mold, pest infestations or other serious problems without fear of retaliation.

The Marine Corps has issued a new Barracks Bill of Rights establishing specific standards for living conditions and maintenance.

Under the policy, Marines can reject rooms with broken heating or air conditioning, faulty locks, plumbing problems or no hot water.

The rules also require drinkable tap water, reliable internet access and functioning appliances.

Emergency maintenance problems must be addressed within 24 hours. If they can't be made safe, Marines must be relocated.

The changes follow years of complaints about deteriorating military housing, including reports of mold at Camp Lejeune.

The policy is part of the Marine Corps' Barracks 2030 initiative, aimed at improving housing conditions and accountability across the service.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston