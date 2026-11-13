New Bern approves agreement to begin demolishing vacant Trent Court buildings

New Bern is taking another step toward demolishing the vacant Trent Court apartment buildings, more than eight years after Hurricane Florence devastated the public housing complex.

According to Alderman Trey Ferguson, the board of aldermen has approved an agreement to begin the demolition process.

Several buildings at Trent Court have remained vacant since the 2018 hurricane, which caused extensive flooding throughout the low-lying neighborhood near downtown New Bern.

The long-vacant buildings have been a continuing concern as the city works to address storm-damaged properties and the future of the site.

The agreement allows the demolition process to move forward, although officials have not yet announced when the buildings will be torn down or what will eventually replace them.