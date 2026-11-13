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New Bern approves agreement to begin demolishing vacant Trent Court buildings

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2026 at 6:38 AM EST
When Hurricane Florence hit New Bern more than five years ago, families had to be rescued from the Trent Court complex. The effort to rebuild one of the city’s largest public housing projects with money from FEMA has yet to get off the ground.
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When Hurricane Florence hit New Bern more than five years ago, families had to be rescued from the Trent Court complex. The effort to rebuild one of the city’s largest public housing projects with money from FEMA has yet to get off the ground.

New Bern is taking another step toward demolishing the vacant Trent Court apartment buildings, more than eight years after Hurricane Florence devastated the public housing complex.

According to Alderman Trey Ferguson, the board of aldermen has approved an agreement to begin the demolition process.

Several buildings at Trent Court have remained vacant since the 2018 hurricane, which caused extensive flooding throughout the low-lying neighborhood near downtown New Bern.

The long-vacant buildings have been a continuing concern as the city works to address storm-damaged properties and the future of the site.

The agreement allows the demolition process to move forward, although officials have not yet announced when the buildings will be torn down or what will eventually replace them.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston