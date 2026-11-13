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NC farmers report strong sweet potato harvest despite extreme drought

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Reyna Drake
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:15 PM EST
At Vick Family Farms in Wilson, N.C., sweet potatoes are piled into boxes straight from the field.
Gerry Broome
/
AP
At Vick Family Farms in Wilson, N.C., sweet potatoes are piled into boxes straight from the field.

Long-term drought conditions put pressure on North Carolina farmers this spring.

But despite the rocky start, officials say one of the state’s biggest exports — sweet potatoes — are growing strong.

Usually, sweet potatoes are planted in May. This year, however, extreme drought caused some farmers to delay their sow. Others even had to start over due to the scorching temperatures.

Michelle Grainger, the executive director of the North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission, said that delay affected the harvest.

“Instead of starting in mid-end of August, most of our folks didn't get started to mid-end of September," she said. "That's a big swing, particularly when a sweet potato should not be in the ground when there's frost.”

Despite these pressures, Grainger said the unseasonably warm fall worked in farmers’ favor.

“They're going to have a beautiful crop to provide to all the consumers," she said. "Not only here in North Carolina, but well beyond our borders across the U.S. and in other countries around the world."

North Carolina produces more than 65% of the nation's sweet potatoes. Grainger said people can expect plenty of these vegetables just in time for the holidays.

Reyna Drake
See stories by Reyna Drake