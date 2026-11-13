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NC House Democrats could revisit laws that require cooperation with ICE

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 13, 2026 at 2:46 PM EST
NC House Democratic leader Robert Reives, D-Chatham, speaks at a press conference.
Sarah Michels
/
Carolina Public Press
N.C. Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham.

The North Carolina House Democratic caucus may revisit laws that require state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration authorities now that Democrats have regained control of the chamber, says
party legislative leader Rep. Robert Reives.

At a news conference Tuesday, Reives said some members of his caucus are interested in changing laws such as SB 153 and HB 318. SB 153 requires four state agencies to establish cooperation agreements with ICE. HB 318 requires sheriffs to comply with certain ICE detainer requests and notify the agency before they release some people from jail.

“I definitely would be dissembling if I didn’t say there were members of my caucus that have a lot of interest in getting that done,” Reives said. “I’ve got to talk to the caucus, and so it’s early to be able to say what we would or wouldn’t do.”

Reives, expected to become House speaker in January, also said he is open to proposals that would allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses. He said licenses could help identify drivers and make it easier for them to obtain car insurance.

Any legislation would also need Senate approval, where Republicans would likely put up a fight. Republicans hold a 26-24 majority in that chamber.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger