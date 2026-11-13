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Greensboro voters approve funding for Washington Street Bridge replacement

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:34 PM EST
A crane and road closed sign with orange cones
Adobe Stock image
Out of the $7 million in transportation bonds, $2 million will go toward bridge replacements.

The city of Greensboro is one step closer to reopening the Washington Street Bridge after voters narrowly approved $7 million in transportation bonds.

The city closed the overpass over Murrow Boulevard last November after a routine inspection revealed several flaws in the structure.

Since then, community members have anxiously awaited its reopening, including Phillip Marsh, who operates a business on East Washington Street. He said the closure has caused an increase in crime and made it harder for police to reach the area.

“First and foremost, this corridor being opened back up and things moving quickly helps assist public safety to create a safe downtown district for everyone," he said.

Marsh said he wants city officials to take community input into account when shaping the project.

It could still be a while before the project’s development kicks off. The Greensboro Department of Transportation says construction will take a year, and a contractor hasn’t been selected yet.
Rachel Moody
Rachel Moody is from Wake Forest where she got her start in journalism as an intern for The Wake Weekly. Before joining WFDD, she was a reporter and producer for UNC-Chapel Hill’s student radio program Carolina Connection. Rachel’s work has been published by WFAE, WUNC, WRAL and more. In 2026, she was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for her podcast about body dysmorphia in boys and men. During her college career, she also wrote for The Daily Tar Heel’s opinion desk as an editorial board member and columnist.
See stories by Rachel Moody