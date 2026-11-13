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Greene County deputy killed in crash while responding to police pursuit

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2026 at 6:24 AM EST
File photo: Police car lights
(Photo: Robert Kuykendall on Flickr via Creative Commons)
File photo: Police car lights

A Greene County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday night while rushing to help officers pursuing a suspect.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit began in Farmville and crossed into Greene County along Highway 258 North around 8:21 p.m.

One deputy caught up with the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of Highways 258 and 123. A second deputy was trying to catch up when the patrol car went out of control and crashed on Highway 258, north of Highway 13. The deputy died in the crash.

The suspect’s vehicle later crashed on Dixon Farm Road. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes, while Farmville police are handling charges connected to the pursuit.

The deputy’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston