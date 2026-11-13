Greene County deputy killed in crash while responding to police pursuit

A Greene County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday night while rushing to help officers pursuing a suspect.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit began in Farmville and crossed into Greene County along Highway 258 North around 8:21 p.m.

One deputy caught up with the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of Highways 258 and 123. A second deputy was trying to catch up when the patrol car went out of control and crashed on Highway 258, north of Highway 13. The deputy died in the crash.

The suspect’s vehicle later crashed on Dixon Farm Road. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes, while Farmville police are handling charges connected to the pursuit.

The deputy’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.