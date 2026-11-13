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Florida rocket launch could be visible from eastern North Carolina Friday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2026 at 6:35 AM EST
United Launch Alliance

A rocket launch from Florida Friday afternoon could be visible from parts of Eastern North Carolina, although daylight may make it difficult to spot.

United Launch Alliance is scheduled to launch its Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral at 12:54 p.m., carrying 40 Amazon Leo internet satellites into orbit.

The rocket will travel northeast over the Atlantic, potentially offering a glimpse to people along the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks.

The U.S. Space Force is also involved, providing launch range support and monitoring Vulcan's performance following a booster malfunction earlier this year.

People hoping to catch the launch should look toward the southeastern horizon several minutes after liftoff, although visibility isn't guaranteed.

The launch will also be streamed live on United Launch Alliance's website.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston