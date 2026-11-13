Florida rocket launch could be visible from eastern North Carolina Friday

A rocket launch from Florida Friday afternoon could be visible from parts of Eastern North Carolina, although daylight may make it difficult to spot.

United Launch Alliance is scheduled to launch its Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral at 12:54 p.m., carrying 40 Amazon Leo internet satellites into orbit.

The rocket will travel northeast over the Atlantic, potentially offering a glimpse to people along the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks.

The U.S. Space Force is also involved, providing launch range support and monitoring Vulcan's performance following a booster malfunction earlier this year.

People hoping to catch the launch should look toward the southeastern horizon several minutes after liftoff, although visibility isn't guaranteed.

The launch will also be streamed live on United Launch Alliance's website.