Drought worsens across eastern North Carolina, with some areas in extreme drought

Drought conditions are worsening across eastern North Carolina, with several counties moving into severe drought this week and little relief expected in the coming days.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows conditions deteriorating in Washington, Tyrrell, inland Hyde and much of Beaufort County. Severe drought also affects areas including Pitt, Onslow, Duplin, Martin, Edgecombe, Nash, Wilson and Bertie counties.

Parts of Wayne, Greene, Bertie and Hertford counties have experienced extreme drought conditions.

Statewide, 14 counties have at least some areas classified as extreme drought, the second-highest drought category. Nearly 10% of North Carolina is experiencing extreme drought.