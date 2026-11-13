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Drought worsens across eastern North Carolina, with some areas in extreme drought

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2026 at 6:28 AM EST

Drought conditions are worsening across eastern North Carolina, with several counties moving into severe drought this week and little relief expected in the coming days.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows conditions deteriorating in Washington, Tyrrell, inland Hyde and much of Beaufort County. Severe drought also affects areas including Pitt, Onslow, Duplin, Martin, Edgecombe, Nash, Wilson and Bertie counties.

Parts of Wayne, Greene, Bertie and Hertford counties have experienced extreme drought conditions.

Statewide, 14 counties have at least some areas classified as extreme drought, the second-highest drought category. Nearly 10% of North Carolina is experiencing extreme drought.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston