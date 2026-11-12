Winston-Salem to study future of downtown bus station

Winston-Salem leaders are exploring ways to modernize the city's public transportation system, and relocating the downtown bus station is on the table.

The Clark Campbell Transportation Center was built on 5th Street in 1999 to serve as the hub of the city's bus system. But Winston-Salem Transportation Director Jeff Fansler says with more jobs now located outside of downtown, that model may no longer make sense.

“Today's system is the downtown focus, but what are we trying to do moving forward?,” he said. “The emerging systems are more crosstown routes. They're the micro transit options, and then just frankly more direct travel.”

At a recent meeting, he told city council it’s time to evaluate whether the station should be modernized or relocated in the coming years. Council Member Annette Scippio questioned the motivations behind the effort.

“We're focusing on the transit center, a building that has had a lot of opposition thrown at it because of the people who congregate there," she said. "So part of my reaction is: is this our approach to close it down because we don't like it in downtown Winston-Salem?

Transportation officials said their goal is solely to find the most efficient ways to get more people to jobs, potentially helping to reduce poverty.

Ultimately, Scippio and the rest of council approved pursuing grant funding for a comprehensive study into the matter. Greater Winston-Salem Inc. has also pledged to help cover the cost.