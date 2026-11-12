Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Don Davis urges Congress to deliver justice for Camp Lejeune water contamination victims in Veterans Day speech

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 12, 2026 at 9:27 AM EST
Congressman Davis described the visit as an eye-opening experience that offered tremendous insights into the complexities of immigration policy.
Congressman Don Davis
File: Congressman Davis described the visit as an eye-opening experience that offered tremendous insights into the complexities of immigration policy.

The Air Force veteran called on lawmakers to help military families still waiting for compensation, days after winning reelection in a congressional district redrawn by Republicans to favor their party.

North Carolina Congressman Don Davis used Veterans Day to call on Congress to do more for veterans and military families harmed by contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune, saying the federal government has a moral obligation to help those still waiting for justice.

Speaking on the House floor Wednesday, the First District Democrat paid tribute to Marines and their families who were unknowingly exposed to toxic chemicals in the drinking water at the military installation for decades.

"These families lived, worked, and raised children on the base for years, not realizing that the drinking water could make them sick," Davis said.

The contamination affected drinking water supplies at Camp Lejeune from the 1950s through the 1980s. Exposure to chemicals including trichloroethylene, perchloroethylene, benzene and vinyl chloride has been linked to several cancers and other serious health conditions.

Congress passed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act in 2022, allowing people exposed to the contaminated water to pursue compensation from the federal government. More than 400,000 administrative claims have been filed, but four years later, many veterans and their families are still waiting for their cases to be resolved.

"As a veteran, I believe we have a sacred obligation to these service members and their families to right this wrong," Davis told his colleagues.

Davis has firsthand experience with military service. A native of Snow Hill, he graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1994 and served as a commissioned Air Force officer until 2001.

During his military career, Davis coordinated Air Force One and congressional delegation operations at Andrews Air Force Base. He also served as a mortuary officer, supporting military families dealing with the deaths of loved ones.

He later returned to eastern North Carolina, where he taught military history, national security affairs and leadership through East Carolina University's Air Force ROTC program.

His Veterans Day remarks focused on the responsibility Congress has to those who served and the families who sacrificed alongside them.

"Veterans Day is a reminder of why we should take care of every veteran and their family members who have been affected and in the most efficient and timely manner possible," Davis said. "It's not only the right thing to do, Mr. Speaker. It's the human thing to do."

The remarks come as federal litigation over Camp Lejeune's contaminated water continues in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed, while attorneys representing claimants and the federal government continue to disagree over how claims should be evaluated and resolved.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston