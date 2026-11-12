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Renowned Virginia-based luthier makes his 1,000th guitar

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:51 PM EST
Wayne Henderson performs
Mike Duncan
Virginia-based guitarist and luthier Wayne Henderson performing at the Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax, Virginia, in 2024.

Renowned Virginia-based guitar maker Wayne Henderson is being recognized after completing his 1,000th guitar. During his 60-year career, Henderson has made countless contributions to music makers across the country and around the world. 

He's built guitars by hand for a Who’s Who list of pickers, including Doc Watson, Ricky Skaggs and Eric Clapton. The waiting list for a new one can extend for years.

Last month, approximately 600 people from across the country came to Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, to celebrate the 1,000 milestone. Many brought their Henderson guitars, and some paid tribute to their friend and mentor with two hours of live performances in the auditorium. 

Richard Emmett (left) with Wayne Henderson (center) & mandolin player Randy Greer
Courtesy Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation
Richard Emmett (left) with Wayne Henderson (center) & mandolin player Randy Greer at the 2026 Fiddle & Fork Foodways and Music Festival.

Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation Chief Operations Officer Richard Emmett was there. He calls Henderson a humble man — he was a mail carrier for 30 years — and an incredible ambassador for the region’s Appalachian cultural and musical traditions. In 1995, Henderson was given the National Heritage Award by President Bill Clinton. Emmett says he’s also someone who pays it forward. 

"He has contributed so many thousands of dollars — I think over $500,000 — to scholarships for Junior Appalachian Musicians, so people can learn to play the music," says Emmett. "And he's also made sure that young people are able to get his guitars and play his guitars. So he is making sure that traditions are passed on to the next generation." 

Jayne & Wayne Henderson with guitars
G. Nicolas Hancock
/
Bluegrass Today
Wayne Henderson (right) has passed on guitar-making to his daughter, luthier Jayne Henderson. They both attended the #1000 Celebration on Nov. 1, 2026, in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Henderson, 79, says he has no plans to slow down his guitar-making. In fact, as of this reporting, his current instrument count is 1,002. He says one thing that drives him is seeing his work come to fruition.

"Last Friday night I went down to the Rex Theater in Galax to see the Gibson Brothers," he says. "Those guys, both of them, were playing my guitars and making them sound good, and that's just a — I guess that’s hard to describe but I can’t imagine nothing to being more thrilling to somebody like me you know." 

Music enthusiasts can visit Henderson and see him busy at work alongside his daughter Jayne, who’s also a luthier. The Henderson Guitar Shop is part of The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford