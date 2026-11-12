NCDOT wants to move section of Highway 12 on Hatteras Island farther inland

The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants to move a section of Highway 12 on Hatteras Island farther inland to reduce flooding and storm damage.

The proposal would shift about 3,000 feet of roadway roughly 150 feet west, near the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. The project would require moving or rebuilding the visitor center, nearby restrooms, wastewater system and parking areas.

Transportation officials say ocean overwash has repeatedly damaged the highway, sometimes forcing it to close for days.

A small parking area would remain to provide access to the North Pond Wildlife Trail.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service are accepting public comments through November 24.

Comments can be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/NC12 or by email to alligatorriver@fws.gov.