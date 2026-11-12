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NCDOT wants to move section of Highway 12 on Hatteras Island farther inland

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 12, 2026 at 6:45 AM EST
NCDOT

The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants to move a section of Highway 12 on Hatteras Island farther inland to reduce flooding and storm damage.

The proposal would shift about 3,000 feet of roadway roughly 150 feet west, near the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. The project would require moving or rebuilding the visitor center, nearby restrooms, wastewater system and parking areas.

Transportation officials say ocean overwash has repeatedly damaged the highway, sometimes forcing it to close for days.

A small parking area would remain to provide access to the North Pond Wildlife Trail.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service are accepting public comments through November 24.

Comments can be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/NC12 or by email to alligatorriver@fws.gov.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston