Murphy concedes North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District race as Smith thanks voters, volunteers

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy has conceded the closely contested race for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, congratulating Democrat Raymond Smith on his victory and bringing an end to Murphy's seven years representing eastern North Carolina.

Smith, who leads Murphy by just 293 votes, thanked voters and campaign volunteers in a statement celebrating what he described as a grassroots victory.

“Thank you — District 3 … We did it!” Smith said.

Smith credited volunteers, rural communities and voters who wanted their voices heard for his campaign's success.

“This victory doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to the people who believed in something greater than themselves,” Smith said.

He also recognized the sacrifices made by campaign volunteers, including those who contributed their time and money.

“Some gave their last dollar, while others gave their last free hour,” Smith said.

Smith pledged to represent everyone in the district, including those who did not support his campaign.

“I am honored by the trust the voters have placed in me. Whether you may have voted for me or not, I intend to work just as hard for you. Our communities deserve to be heard in Washington, and I’m ready to get to work.”

The Office of Congressman Greg Murphy North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy has been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his skull and will need surgery to have it removed.

Murphy acknowledged his defeat Wednesday, congratulating Smith and expressing disappointment that he would not be returning to Congress.

“I want to congratulate Representative-Elect Raymond Smith on his successful election for the Third District Congressional seat,” Murphy said. “I am sure he will serve the next two years with honor and integrity.”

Murphy said he was proud of his congressional staff and campaign workers, describing their efforts as a positive campaign focused on constituent services and his work on behalf of veterans and farmers.

He also pointed to his efforts to challenge insurance companies and address affordability.

“We must endeavor to make life affordable for all Americans and provide them a safe country with opportunity for all,” Murphy said.

The Republican congressman reflected on his time in office, calling it the greatest honor of his life.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the wonderful people of eastern North Carolina for the past seven years as their Congressman,” Murphy said. “I want to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to serve.”

Murphy said he and his family would spend the coming months reflecting on their future and exploring their options.

The race remains exceptionally close. Smith leads by 293 votes, with county election boards scheduled to complete their canvasses Friday, November 13.

The results remain unofficial, and the narrow margin could allow for a recount.

If the outcome stands, Smith will take office in January, succeeding Murphy as the representative for North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District.