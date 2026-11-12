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Greensboro voters approve funding to preserve historic Guilford Woods

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:53 PM EST
Courtesy Piedmont Land Conservancy
Guilford Woods

The city of Greensboro is partnering with the nonprofit Piedmont Land Conservancy to protect more than a hundred acres of historic woods.

During the midterms, Greensboro voters narrowly approved $11.5 million in parks and recreation bonds. Piedmont Land Conservancy will use $4 million to help buy the development rights to Guilford Woods. Executive Director Kevin Redding says the land will be conserved for generations to come.

"Just a wonderful place in a rapidly growing part of Greensboro. People are going to love that land for the next 100 or 200 years," he said.

The 140-acre forest borders Guilford College’s campus, and was once part of the Underground Railroad. It’s also home to hundreds of mature hardwood trees.

Piedmont Land Conservancy will ensure the woods are accessible to the public through what’s called a conservation easement, though Guilford College will maintain ownership.
Rachel Moody
Rachel Moody is from Wake Forest where she got her start in journalism as an intern for The Wake Weekly. Before joining WFDD, she was a reporter and producer for UNC-Chapel Hill’s student radio program Carolina Connection. Rachel’s work has been published by WFAE, WUNC, WRAL and more. In 2026, she was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for her podcast about body dysmorphia in boys and men. During her college career, she also wrote for The Daily Tar Heel’s opinion desk as an editorial board member and columnist.
See stories by Rachel Moody