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Former NC Governor in Washington this week for freshman orientation ahead of first term in Senate

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 12, 2026 at 6:38 AM EST

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is in Washington this week for orientation ahead of his first term in the U.S. Senate.

Cooper joined 10 other newly elected Democratic senators at the Capitol Monday, where they met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The orientation includes briefings on congressional operations, staffing and setting up offices ahead of the new Congress in January.

Cooper, who won his Senate race by nearly 20 percentage points, also met with other members of North Carolina's incoming congressional delegation.

Speaking with The Assembly, Cooper expressed optimism about the state's newly elected Democrats, saying he looks forward to working with them.

The new Congress will be sworn in January 3.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston