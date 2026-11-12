Former NC Governor in Washington this week for freshman orientation ahead of first term in Senate

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is in Washington this week for orientation ahead of his first term in the U.S. Senate.

Cooper joined 10 other newly elected Democratic senators at the Capitol Monday, where they met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The orientation includes briefings on congressional operations, staffing and setting up offices ahead of the new Congress in January.

Cooper, who won his Senate race by nearly 20 percentage points, also met with other members of North Carolina's incoming congressional delegation.

Speaking with The Assembly, Cooper expressed optimism about the state's newly elected Democrats, saying he looks forward to working with them.

The new Congress will be sworn in January 3.