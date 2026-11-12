Camp Lejeune is advising drivers to expect delays and temporary gate closures next week
Camp Lejeune is advising drivers to expect delays and temporary gate closures next week.
On Tuesday, November 17, drivers can expect delays at the Piney Green Gate from noon until 3 p.m.
The Stone Bay Gate will also have delays and changes to traffic patterns from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday.
On Wednesday, November 18, delays are expected at the Midway Park Gate from 2 to 3 a.m.
The Wilson Gate will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday.
Drivers should use the Camp Johnson or Holcomb Gates during that closure.
Camp Lejeune has not provided a reason for the scheduled disruptions.