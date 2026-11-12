Camp Lejeune is advising drivers to expect delays and temporary gate closures next week.

On Tuesday, November 17, drivers can expect delays at the Piney Green Gate from noon until 3 p.m.

The Stone Bay Gate will also have delays and changes to traffic patterns from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday, November 18, delays are expected at the Midway Park Gate from 2 to 3 a.m.

The Wilson Gate will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers should use the Camp Johnson or Holcomb Gates during that closure.

Camp Lejeune has not provided a reason for the scheduled disruptions.