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Camp Lejeune is advising drivers to expect delays and temporary gate closures next week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 12, 2026 at 6:47 AM EST
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

Camp Lejeune is advising drivers to expect delays and temporary gate closures next week.

On Tuesday, November 17, drivers can expect delays at the Piney Green Gate from noon until 3 p.m.

The Stone Bay Gate will also have delays and changes to traffic patterns from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday, November 18, delays are expected at the Midway Park Gate from 2 to 3 a.m.

The Wilson Gate will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers should use the Camp Johnson or Holcomb Gates during that closure.

Camp Lejeune has not provided a reason for the scheduled disruptions.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston