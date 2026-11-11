Lawmaker to propose bill that would split up Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, board member says

A Union County lawmaker plans to introduce a bill that would break up the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system, according to one CMS school board member who confirmed the news.

Anna London told WFAE staffers that Republican state Rep. David Willis’ office reached out to her and other CMS board members to let them know Willis is drafting the bill. It would also trigger school board recall elections.

Critics have long said CMS is too large and unwieldy and could be more effectively run as several distinct districts. London said she didn’t support breaking up the district, which has nearly 140,000 students, and was concerned it could create inequities.

“I am absolutely willing and eager to have conversations and discussions around what they are actually trying to solve for, and you know, understand what they’re actually trying to solve for,” London said. “I just don’t believe that breaking up the district would be beneficial or productive or in the best interest of our students.”

The Charlotte Ledger first reported on the bill Wednesday. Willis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The board has faced criticism and calls to resign as the district fired its superintendent and faces multiple investigations into its finances. There have been attempts to break up CMS before, but they’ve never gone through. A legislative committee looked at the prospect in 2018 but ultimately didn’t recommend breaking it up.

Legislators return to Raleigh for a short session next week, before control of the state House switches from Republicans to Democrats, who won big in the midterm elections. It's unclear what will ultimately be on their agenda.