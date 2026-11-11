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Guilford County Schools cuts $14M from budget

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 11, 2026 at 3:47 PM EST
Guilford county school board members speak at a meeting
Courtesy Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools Board of Education

The Guilford County Board of Education is cutting more than $14 million from its budget.

The reductions are the result of state-mandated salary increases for teachers, declining enrollment and lower-than-expected local funding.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley explained some of the cuts at a meeting Tuesday.

“We've had impacts on academics and staffing and operations," Oakley said. "The supports that we're able to provide to students. Things like tutoring, things like increasing class size, things that people are really feeling in schools.”

Technology is another big issue. The average GCS student device is 7 years old — roughly double the target age for replacement. Students are also sharing devices now because there aren’t enough to go around.

Oakley said the district’s original budget proposal, created with commissioners, included funding for technology replacement. But the county didn’t end up approving it due to changes in property tax revenue.

Guilford isn’t the only district with this problem. A recent report found 75% of school districts in the state don’t have sustainable funding to maintain their devices.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz