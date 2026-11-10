Washington City Council resolution targeting LGBTQ-themed library programs fails

A proposal to restrict LGBTQ-themed children's programs at a public library in Washington was rejected Monday night following a heated debate involving city council members and the mayor of Farmville.

Washington City Councilman Joe Davis introduced the resolution, which also criticized Farmville Mayor Alex Joyner for supporting a Reading with Pride event at the Farmville Public Library in June.

Davis characterized the event as involving drag queen story times for children, a claim Joyner disputes. Joyner says the event was intended to encourage reading, promote inclusion and make people feel welcome.

Joyner traveled to Washington to address the council, challenging Davis's characterization of the event and warning that the words of elected officials can have consequences, particularly for LGBTQ young people.

"When elected officials speak, our words carry weight," Joyner told council members. "The shape of what our community accepts, what our children believe, and who feels welcome all matters with what each and every one of you say."

Joyner said children who are questioning their identities or struggling with the fear of rejection pay close attention to the messages they hear from community leaders.

"Children in our classrooms, our libraries, our neighborhoods. Some are still discovering who they are, and some are terrified of being rejected," Joyner said. "And you know what? They're listening to us. They're listening to each and every one of you, the decisions that you make and the words that you choose to use."

Davis defended his resolution, saying his position was rooted in his Christian beliefs and a desire to protect children.

"This is love speech. This is not hate speech," Davis said. "This is love speech to protect some of the most vulnerable in our population from extremely harmful ideology that destroys children for the rest of their life."

Davis went on to reference what he described as irreversible actions, including genital mutilation. He did not present evidence connecting the Farmville library event to illegal medical procedures.

Joyner rejected Davis's argument that the proposed restrictions would protect children.

"You're not protecting children. You're teaching intolerance," Joyner said.

The debate also raised questions about censorship and the role of public libraries.

Washington Councilman Max Perreault challenged the scope of Davis's proposal, asking whether the restrictions could extend to books, recordings and other materials available at the library.

"Does this basically say that our staff would have to remove any type of media from the library, books, CDs, pictures, whatever, that does not align with, you know, what you're stating here?" Perreault asked.

Davis responded that he believed such literature and events should not be tolerated for children.

Perreault then presented Davis with a copy of Fahrenheit 451, Ray Bradbury's 1953 dystopian novel about a society where books are banned and firefighters are tasked with burning them. The novel explores censorship, government control and the suppression of independent thought.

The gesture underscored Perreault's concerns about restricting access to library materials.

Perreault also criticized what he viewed as intolerance in Davis's approach.

"You're elected by a certain group of people, but when you're up here, you represent all of them," Perreault said. "And that includes being tolerable of stuff that you don't understand."

The controversy comes amid a separate debate in Farmville over the public library's multicolored logo. Town commissioners voted last week to keep the design following questions about whether it represented LGBTQ Pride.

Back in Washington, Joyner addressed Davis directly about the religious beliefs he cited in defending the resolution.

"I respect your religious beliefs, but Matthew 7:1, and I'm confident that you understand what this one is," Joyner said, referencing the biblical passage about judging others.

Joyner became emotional toward the end of his remarks as he delivered a message to young people who may feel unwelcome or rejected because of their identities.

"You belong in our libraries, you belong in our schools, and you belong in our communities," Joyner said. "No resolution, no elected officials that sit in front of us, and no other personal beliefs can take away your worth."

He then turned his attention back to Davis.

"Mr. Davis, our children are listening and unfortunately they're listening to you. They will remember whether you made them afraid of themselves."

At that point, Davis interrupted Joyner, telling him his time was up.

Joyner continued, finishing his thought.

"Or whether they gave you the courage to be who you are."

The Washington City Council ultimately rejected Davis's resolution when the motion was not seconded, leaving the proposed restrictions on LGBTQ-themed children's programs at the library unapproved.