Veterans Day events planned in the Triad

Veterans Day is Wednesday, and several communities across the Triad have scheduled events honoring service members.

The Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville will host its annual Veterans Day celebration. This free event begins at 11 a.m. and features local sports teams and military tributes.

Mount Airy is hosting a downtown parade that kicks off from Veterans Park at 9:30 a.m.

Memorial services will be held at the Yadkin County Marketplace in North Wilkesboro and outside the Town Hall in Boone. Both begin at 11 a.m.

Most government offices will be closed, and while the stock market will remain open, banks will be closed because it is a Federal Reserve holiday.