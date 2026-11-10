Ted Budd joins call to delay Senate Republican leadership elections

North Carolina Republican Senator Ted Budd is among five senators calling for a delay in Senate Republican leadership elections following last week's midterms.

Budd joined Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, along with Senators Rick Scott, Mike Lee and John Kennedy, in requesting the postponement. The request comes after Republicans lost control of the Senate in the midterm elections.

In a Facebook post, Budd says voters sent a clear message to Washington that the status quo isn't working. He argues Republicans should wait until outstanding Senate races in Alaska and Mississippi are decided before choosing their leaders for the next Congress.

Budd also wants the party to take more time to develop a plan for addressing the challenges Americans face.

The senators say they need to know who will be serving in their conference before choosing a leadership team for the next two years.