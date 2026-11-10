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Ted Budd joins call to delay Senate Republican leadership elections

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:31 AM EST
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
Screenshot of Budd's floor speech.
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Senator Ted Budd's YouTube channel
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

North Carolina Republican Senator Ted Budd is among five senators calling for a delay in Senate Republican leadership elections following last week's midterms.

Budd joined Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, along with Senators Rick Scott, Mike Lee and John Kennedy, in requesting the postponement. The request comes after Republicans lost control of the Senate in the midterm elections.

In a Facebook post, Budd says voters sent a clear message to Washington that the status quo isn't working. He argues Republicans should wait until outstanding Senate races in Alaska and Mississippi are decided before choosing their leaders for the next Congress.

Budd also wants the party to take more time to develop a plan for addressing the challenges Americans face.

The senators say they need to know who will be serving in their conference before choosing a leadership team for the next two years.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston