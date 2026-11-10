Study ranks North Carolina drivers second-worst in the nation

North Carolina has the second-worst drivers in the country, according to a new study from the insurance comparison company LendingTree.

The report found that North Carolina drivers had 48 driving incidents for every 1,000 drivers, putting the state behind only New Jersey.

Researchers examined millions of auto insurance inquiries from January through August, looking at accidents, speeding violations, DUIs and other traffic citations.

North Carolina also ranked third nationally for accidents, with more than 30 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

The rankings are based on information provided by people seeking insurance quotes, not a comprehensive count of all drivers.