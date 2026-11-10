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Study ranks North Carolina drivers second-worst in the nation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:42 AM EST
File photo: Police car lights
(Photo: Robert Kuykendall on Flickr via Creative Commons)
File photo: Police car lights

North Carolina has the second-worst drivers in the country, according to a new study from the insurance comparison company LendingTree.

The report found that North Carolina drivers had 48 driving incidents for every 1,000 drivers, putting the state behind only New Jersey.

Researchers examined millions of auto insurance inquiries from January through August, looking at accidents, speeding violations, DUIs and other traffic citations.
North Carolina also ranked third nationally for accidents, with more than 30 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

The rankings are based on information provided by people seeking insurance quotes, not a comprehensive count of all drivers.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston