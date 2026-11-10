Novant Health CEO retiring Dec. 31

Novant Health’s president and CEO announced he’s retiring at the end of December.

Carl Armato has been leading Novant Health for the last 15 years.

The organization expanded significantly during his tenure, with the opening of several new medical centers across North and South Carolina. Today, Novant Health includes 22 hospitals and roughly 900 other locations.

"Healthcare has changed tremendously during my time as CEO, but our purpose has remained constant: to care for people when they need us most and to create a healthier future together," Armato said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to the physicians, nurses and team members who have brought that purpose to life, and I have tremendous confidence in what they will accomplish next."

Novant’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Gizdic will take over as interim CEO on Jan. 1. He has more than three decades of health care leadership experience.