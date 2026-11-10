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North Carolina DMV wait times drop 94% since last year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:40 AM EST
The North Carolina REAL ID driver’s license looks much like a regular license, but it includes a star at the top. Having one is optional, but it’s recommended for those who frequently travel by air or visit federal facilities, including courthouses, military bases, and prisons.
(Image: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
The North Carolina REAL ID driver’s license looks much like a regular license, but it includes a star at the top. Having one is optional, but it’s recommended for those who frequently travel by air or visit federal facilities, including courthouses, military bases, and prisons.

The average wait time at North Carolina DMV driver's license offices dropped to just under 12 minutes in October.

Governor Josh Stein says that's a 94% reduction from April of last year, when people were waiting considerably longer for service. The improvement follows efforts to hire more employees, expand online services and make DMV offices more efficient.

Earlier this year, the state introduced a website allowing drivers to check estimated wait times at individual offices before leaving home.

Stein says the shorter waits reflect progress in addressing long-standing complaints about DMV service.

The agency continues working to expand access, including plans for additional driver's license offices.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston