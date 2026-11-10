North Carolina DMV wait times drop 94% since last year

The average wait time at North Carolina DMV driver's license offices dropped to just under 12 minutes in October.

Governor Josh Stein says that's a 94% reduction from April of last year, when people were waiting considerably longer for service. The improvement follows efforts to hire more employees, expand online services and make DMV offices more efficient.

Earlier this year, the state introduced a website allowing drivers to check estimated wait times at individual offices before leaving home.

Stein says the shorter waits reflect progress in addressing long-standing complaints about DMV service.

The agency continues working to expand access, including plans for additional driver's license offices.