New Bern residents invited to weigh in on 1,200-acre development proposal

People in New Bern will have an opportunity this (Tuesday) afternoon to learn more about a proposal to rezone more than 1,200 acres near the U.S. 70 and Highway 43 connector.

Timber company Weyerhaeuser wants to rezone three large parcels for commercial and residential development near the Greenbrier, Arcadia Village and West New Bern communities.

The proposal has drawn opposition from some nearby homeowners concerned about traffic, infrastructure and the impact on existing neighborhoods.

New Bern's Planning and Zoning Board recommended approval in September, but the board of aldermen delayed a decision in October to allow more public review.

City officials and Weyerhaeuser representatives will be available to answer questions during a drop-in event Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m. at the Craven Community College Corporate Training Center.

There's no formal presentation, and people can stop by anytime during the event.