Kinston Police Department earns state accreditation for first time

The Kinston Police Department has passed a rigorous review of everything from officer training to criminal investigations, earning state accreditation for the first time.

The department met 116 professional standards covering its policies, procedures and daily operations.

The voluntary accreditation process includes an independent review of officer training, use of force, evidence handling and accountability.

Police Chief Keith Goyette says the achievement reflects the department's commitment to professionalism, transparency and public trust.

Kinston police also completed a statewide law enforcement risk review in 2024 and are now pursuing national accreditation.