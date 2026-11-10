Greenville to host remembrance event for traffic crash victims Sunday

Governor Josh Stein has proclaimed Sunday as World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in North Carolina.

The observance honors people killed or seriously injured in crashes and recognizes first responders.

According to state figures, 1,524 people died on North Carolina roads last year. That's a 12% decrease from 2024 and the lowest number in five years.

Remembrance events are planned across the state, including Greenville.

Organizers will display empty pairs of shoes to represent lives lost in traffic crashes.

The Greenville event begins Sunday at 2 p.m. at the DMV and State Highway Patrol building on North Creek Drive.

Stein is urging drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and wear seat belts.