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Greenville to host remembrance event for traffic crash victims Sunday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:47 AM EST
Every year, the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims calls attention to the suffering and heartache felt by millions as a result of preventable traffic violence. Hundreds of events honoring the lives lost are hosted all over the world.
NC Vision Zero
Every year, the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims calls attention to the suffering and heartache felt by millions as a result of preventable traffic violence. Hundreds of events honoring the lives lost are hosted all over the world.

Governor Josh Stein has proclaimed Sunday as World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in North Carolina.

The observance honors people killed or seriously injured in crashes and recognizes first responders.

According to state figures, 1,524 people died on North Carolina roads last year. That's a 12% decrease from 2024 and the lowest number in five years.

Remembrance events are planned across the state, including Greenville.

Organizers will display empty pairs of shoes to represent lives lost in traffic crashes.

The Greenville event begins Sunday at 2 p.m. at the DMV and State Highway Patrol building on North Creek Drive.

Stein is urging drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and wear seat belts.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston