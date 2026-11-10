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ECU Police mourn unexpected death of explosives-detection K-9 Brixi

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:58 AM EST

East Carolina University Police are mourning the unexpected death of one of their four-legged officers.

K-9 Brixi, an 8-year-old German Shepherd trained to detect explosives, joined the department in April of last year after previously serving with the U.S. State Department.

She worked alongside her handler, Officer Daniel Folk, helping protect the ECU campus community.

The department announced her passing but did not disclose a cause of death.

ECU Police say Brixi was a valued member of the department and will be deeply missed.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston