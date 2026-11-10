ECU Police mourn unexpected death of explosives-detection K-9 Brixi

East Carolina University Police are mourning the unexpected death of one of their four-legged officers.

K-9 Brixi, an 8-year-old German Shepherd trained to detect explosives, joined the department in April of last year after previously serving with the U.S. State Department.

She worked alongside her handler, Officer Daniel Folk, helping protect the ECU campus community.

The department announced her passing but did not disclose a cause of death.

ECU Police say Brixi was a valued member of the department and will be deeply missed.