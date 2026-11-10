Eastern North Carolina businesses honor veterans with free meals, discounts and community support

Restaurants and other businesses across Eastern North Carolina are offering free meals, discounts and special promotions Wednesday, November 11, in recognition of Veterans Day.

National chains with locations throughout the region are participating, while one Jacksonville restaurant is extending its efforts beyond the holiday by collecting gift cards to provide meals for local veterans.

At Red Robin in the Jacksonville Mall, veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free Red's Big Tavern Burger with bottomless steak fries on Veterans Day. The offer is available for dine-in customers with proof of military service.

But the restaurant's efforts don't end Wednesday.

Throughout November, customers can participate in Red Robin's "Buy a Veteran a Gift Card" program by purchasing gift cards that will be distributed to local veteran organizations at the end of the month.

Eric Lippert, managing partner and general manager of the Jacksonville restaurant at 375 Western Boulevard, says the location is partnering with Hope For The Warriors, a nonprofit founded in the Camp Lejeune community.

"This year, we've partnered with Hope for the Warrior, a local nonprofit out of Camp Lejeune," Lippert said.

Hope For The Warriors provides support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families through programs addressing physical and emotional wellness, financial needs, career transitions and community connections.

Lippert praised the organization's commitment to directing resources toward the people it serves.

"Ninety nine percent of like every dollar that comes into them goes right back out for their services," Lippert said. "So, they're not one of those little bloated groups that have a whole bunch of overhead and everything. They're putting the money where their mouth is basically."

The gift card program gives customers an opportunity to help provide additional meals for veterans after Veterans Day has passed.

Other Veterans Day offers

Several national restaurant chains with locations in Eastern North Carolina are also participating in Veterans Day promotions.



Applebee's: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu. The offer is dine-in only, with proof of service required. Beverages and gratuity are not included.

Chili's: Participating restaurants are offering a complimentary entrée from a select menu for veterans and active-duty military personnel dining in.

Golden Corral: The restaurant's annual Military Appreciation Night offers veterans and military personnel a free buffet and beverage from 4 p.m. until closing.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free meal voucher between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. The vouchers can be redeemed for a meal through May 31, 2027.

Denny's: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free Original Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon at participating locations.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military personnel and reservists can receive a free Shrimp & Chips meal for dine-in service.

Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses can receive a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee at participating locations.

Dunkin': Participating locations are offering a free donut to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Great Clips: Participating salons are offering free haircuts or vouchers for future haircuts to veterans and military personnel.

Check participation and eligibility before visiting

Many Veterans Day promotions require proof of military service, such as a military identification card, VA identification card or discharge paperwork.

Some offers are limited to dine-in customers, specific hours or participating locations. Taxes, beverages and gratuities may not be included.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has published a comprehensive roundup of Veterans Day promotions, including free meals, retail discounts and other offers available nationwide.

See the VA's complete 2026 Veterans Day discounts, free meals and other retail offers.

The VA says its list is updated as additional offers become available and recommends confirming participation with individual businesses before visiting.