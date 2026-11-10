Decorated Vietnam War pilot's final journey begins in Wilmington on Veterans Day

A decorated Vietnam War pilot who helped change American aerial warfare will make his final journey from Wilmington to Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day.

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Allen Thompson Lamb Junior died in July at age 94.

He was one of the original three pilots selected for the Air Force's highly classified Wild Weasel program in 1965.

The mission was to locate and destroy enemy radar-guided missile systems threatening American aircraft.

Lamb helped carry out the program's first successful attack on a surface-to-air missile site in North Vietnam.

His remains will leave Wilmington Wednesday, with burial scheduled Friday at Arlington National Cemetery.

The ceremony will include full military honors and a fighter jet flyover.