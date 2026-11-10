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Decorated Vietnam War pilot's final journey begins in Wilmington on Veterans Day

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:52 AM EST

A decorated Vietnam War pilot who helped change American aerial warfare will make his final journey from Wilmington to Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day.

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Allen Thompson Lamb Junior died in July at age 94.

He was one of the original three pilots selected for the Air Force's highly classified Wild Weasel program in 1965.

The mission was to locate and destroy enemy radar-guided missile systems threatening American aircraft.

Lamb helped carry out the program's first successful attack on a surface-to-air missile site in North Vietnam.

His remains will leave Wilmington Wednesday, with burial scheduled Friday at Arlington National Cemetery.

The ceremony will include full military honors and a fighter jet flyover.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston