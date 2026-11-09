Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winston-Salem State University students share thoughts after deadly shooting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 9, 2026 at 3:43 PM EST
A young woman stands on a sidewalk in front of a building on her campus
1 of 4  — Aliyah Batts.jpeg
Aliyah Batts
David Ford / WFDD
Three students stand in front of the clock tower on their campus
2 of 4  — Jonathan Walker.jpeg
Jonathan Walker (right) shared his thoughts with WFDD.
David Ford / WFDD
A woman stands on campus facing the camera
3 of 4  — Aniya Williams.jpeg
Aniya Williams
David Ford / WFDD
A young man in sunglasses makes a "W" with his hands standing in front of the clock tower
4 of 4  — Ellis Sylvester.jpeg
Ellis Sylvester
David Ford / WFDD

In the wake of last weekend’s deadly shooting on the Winston-Salem State University campus, school officials canceled classes Monday.

The move was intended to allow students, faculty, and staff time to process the events that overshadowed the Rams’ Homecoming weekend and access available support services. WFDD visited the quiet campus and spoke with some of the students.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford