'It's beautiful': Kannapolis show spotlights and celebrates West African culture

Hundreds of people gathered for a performance in Kannapolis that spotlighted and celebrated West African culture this past weekend.

Dozens of women dance across a stage at Kannapolis Middle School for a performance called "Initiation." It included children dressed in colorful attire. LeShea Stukes is the co-founder of Share Arts Movement African Arts, the group behind the performance. Stukes says the performance explores the transition from girlhood to womanhood.

“So the climax of the show is a rhythm called bow,” Stukes said. “That's the actual initiation, where the women of the village come and embrace the women through dance, through facial art, through dressing, through lighting of candles.”

"Initiation" also included performances with the djembe and dunun drums, which originate in Mali and Guinea. Stukes says the drums play a key role in the show.

"When that drummer decides to raise the tempo up, that's the communication to the dancer,” Stukes said. "There are the djembe and the dunun. The djembe is the one they play between their knees with their hands, and the dunun is the bigger one. It's like the heartbeat and the rhythm.”

Miya Lee, 24, a dancer from Charlotte, attended the show.

"Just been brought up, you don't get your African side, if you are African American, shown to you, if you don't really go looking for it,” Lee said. “Being able to come and see this, a full-blown production, and just seeing the passion through the dancers, really inspires me to become a better dancer.”

Tau Khamisi Mkweli, 39, wore African attire to watch the show. Mkweli was also pleased with the performance.

“I think it’s beautiful, Mkweli said. “It’s always great to see the tradition stay alive and the culture exist because you know the Western culture is very strong.”

"Initiation" wrapped up with the crowd throwing money onto the stage to celebrate the performers.