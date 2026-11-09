Guilford school board to consider legislative priorities

The Guilford County Board of Education will meet Tuesday to adopt a list of requests to state lawmakers for next year.

The board’s draft list includes five main asks. The first is for $3.5 million to help sustain school safety systems, including cameras, security scanners and radios.

The board is also considering asking the legislature to raise pay for classified employees, like custodians and bus drivers, as well as teachers — and more specifically, veteran educators.

The third priority is to eliminate the cap on state funding for students with disabilities. Instead, the board proposes basing funding on the actual number of students served, and the intensity and cost of their individual needs.

The school board also wants the legislature to give districts calendar flexibility, and increase funding for school counselors. Members plan to share the list, once approved, with Guilford’s representatives during the upcoming legislative session.