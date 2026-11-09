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Guilford school board to consider legislative priorities

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 9, 2026 at 2:03 PM EST
Guilford county school board members speak at a meeting
Courtesy Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Board of Education members will meet on Nov. 10, 2026.

The Guilford County Board of Education will meet Tuesday to adopt a list of requests to state lawmakers for next year.

The board’s draft list includes five main asks. The first is for $3.5 million to help sustain school safety systems, including cameras, security scanners and radios.

The board is also considering asking the legislature to raise pay for classified employees, like custodians and bus drivers, as well as teachers — and more specifically, veteran educators.

The third priority is to eliminate the cap on state funding for students with disabilities. Instead, the board proposes basing funding on the actual number of students served, and the intensity and cost of their individual needs.

The school board also wants the legislature to give districts calendar flexibility, and increase funding for school counselors. Members plan to share the list, once approved, with Guilford’s representatives during the upcoming legislative session.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz