1 dead, three injured after shootings at Winston-Salem State University

Police say one person was killed and three were injured in two separate shootings at Winston-Salem State University.

At a press conference early Sunday morning, Winston-Salem Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Swaim said the incidents took place Saturday night during homecoming weekend.

"Homecoming is traditionally a time of celebration and connection for the Winston-Salem State University students and alumni and the greater Winston-Salem community," he said. "But tragically, yesterday, on November 7th, 2026, the Winston-Salem Police Department investigated two separate shootings on the campus of Winston-Salem State. In one of those shootings, one victim is deceased"

Swaim said the investigation is in the very early stages but that the campus is secure. WSPD, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and WSSU campus police are jointly investigating the incidents.

He said additional officers will be on campus Sunday and in the coming days.

This is a developing story.