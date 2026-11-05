Local Government Commission to decide town of Ronda's future

The Local Government Commission, or LGC, will begin the formal process of deciding whether the town of Ronda in Wilkes County can be financially rehabilitated or if it should be dissolved.

In September, Ronda’s Board of Commissioners voted to dissolve its charter.

Now, the LGC is putting recovery back on the table.

The commission took over the Town’s finances about a month ago because of its “perilous financial conditions.”

But in a press release, State Treasurer Brad Briner, who chairs the LGC, said they owe residents a thorough and responsible review of every option.