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Bookmarks executive director to step down in January

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:28 PM EST
Jamie Rogers Southern headshot
Courtesy Bookmarks
Bookmarks Executive Director Jamie Rogers Southern is stepping down in January after 15 years of service.

Bookmarks in Winston-Salem has announced that its executive director is stepping down in January.

Jamie Rogers Southern has spent 15 years with the organization, first as operations director. She was appointed to the executive role in 2021.

Southern is credited with expanding the Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors, which is now the largest in the Carolinas, drawing more than 30,000 attendees.

In a press release, Southern said Bookmarks has a “strong foundation and an exciting future.”

“Bookmarks has become so much more than a bookstore or a festival. It’s a community built around books, curiosity and connection,” Southern said in the release. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the past 15 years, and deeply grateful to the staff, board, volunteers, partners and readers who have made it possible."

The organization’s Board of Directors will begin the search for its next leader in the coming weeks.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz