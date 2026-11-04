Voters approve expanded alcohol sales in Grifton, Jones County and Pollocksville

Voters in three Eastern North Carolina communities have approved measures expanding alcohol sales, clearing the way for qualifying businesses to serve mixed drinks.

Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show the referendums passing in Grifton, Jones County and Pollocksville.

The measures will allow eligible restaurants, hotels, private clubs and other qualifying businesses to apply for state permits to sell liquor by the drink. They also address beer and wine sales for consumption on and off the premises.

Grifton voters approve mixed beverage sales

In Grifton, which extends into Pitt and Lenoir counties, voters approved the referendum by a margin of 482 to 309.

The measure received nearly 61% of the vote.

The referendum applies only within Grifton's town limits, not throughout Pitt or Lenoir counties.

Under the measure, qualifying restaurants, hotels, private clubs and other businesses will be able to apply for permits to serve mixed drinks. It also authorizes on-premises and off-premises sales of beer and unfortified wine at qualifying businesses.

Jones County approves alcohol sales expansion

Jones County voters also approved a countywide mixed beverage referendum, with 2,512 votes in favor and 1,251 against.

Nearly 67% of voters supported the measure.

The referendum allows eligible restaurants, hotels and private clubs to apply for permits to serve liquor by the drink.

Jones County commissioners voted in July to put the question on the November ballot.

A similar proposal failed in the county in the early 2000s.

Supporters of the measure said expanding alcohol sales could help existing restaurants, attract additional businesses and create new economic opportunities.

The countywide measure applies to unincorporated areas and municipalities where mixed beverage sales had not previously been authorized.

Pollocksville voters approve separate referendum

Voters in Pollocksville also approved a separate referendum expanding alcohol sales within town limits.

Unofficial results show 89 votes in favor and 32 against, with nearly 74% supporting the proposal.

Like the other measures, the referendum allows qualifying businesses to seek permits to serve mixed drinks. It also authorizes certain beer and wine sales for consumption on or off the premises.

Pollocksville's referendum was separate from the Jones County question because the town has its own alcohol sales regulations.

The approvals follow a similar decision by voters in Maysville, who authorized mixed beverage sales within their town limits during the 2024 general election.

What happens next?

Approval of the referendums does not mean businesses can immediately begin serving mixed drinks.

Qualifying businesses must still apply for the appropriate permits through the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and comply with state regulations.

The election results also remain unofficial until county election officials complete their canvass and certification process.

The approvals mark a change in alcohol sales policies for the affected communities, potentially giving restaurants and other qualifying businesses additional options for serving customers.