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Visitors to Fort Raleigh National Historic Site will have a chance to watch archaeologists at work

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:16 AM EST
First Colony Foundation

Visitors to Fort Raleigh National Historic Site on Roanoke Island will have a chance to watch archaeologists at work over the next few weeks.

The First Colony Foundation is conducting an archaeological dig along the Thomas Hariot Trail, following up on discoveries made during excavations between 2008 and 2010.

The foundation researches the history of England's first attempts to establish a permanent colony in North America, including the famous Lost Colony.

Visitors are welcome to observe the excavation, weather permitting.

Park officials recommend stopping by the Fort Raleigh Visitor Center for directions and the latest information on the dig.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston