Visitors to Fort Raleigh National Historic Site will have a chance to watch archaeologists at work

Visitors to Fort Raleigh National Historic Site on Roanoke Island will have a chance to watch archaeologists at work over the next few weeks.

The First Colony Foundation is conducting an archaeological dig along the Thomas Hariot Trail, following up on discoveries made during excavations between 2008 and 2010.

The foundation researches the history of England's first attempts to establish a permanent colony in North America, including the famous Lost Colony.

Visitors are welcome to observe the excavation, weather permitting.

Park officials recommend stopping by the Fort Raleigh Visitor Center for directions and the latest information on the dig.