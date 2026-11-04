Traffic deaths in North Carolina dropped 12% last year, according to a new report from the state Division of Motor Vehicles.

The agency's annual Crash Facts report shows more than 200 fewer people died on North Carolina roads in 2025 compared with the previous year.

That's the lowest number of traffic fatalities since 2019.

Traffic injuries also declined, even as the total number of crashes increased slightly.

State officials continue to urge drivers to buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.