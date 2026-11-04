Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traffic deaths in North Carolina dropped 12% last year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:13 AM EST
Police said a 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a Goldsboro home.
Image: Jobs For Felons Hub on Flickr via Creative Commons

Traffic deaths in North Carolina dropped 12% last year, according to a new report from the state Division of Motor Vehicles.

The agency's annual Crash Facts report shows more than 200 fewer people died on North Carolina roads in 2025 compared with the previous year.

That's the lowest number of traffic fatalities since 2019.

Traffic injuries also declined, even as the total number of crashes increased slightly.

State officials continue to urge drivers to buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston