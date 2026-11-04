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Rep. Greg Murphy declares victory in razor-thin race for North Carolina's 3rd District

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2026 at 2:43 AM EST

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy has declared victory in his reelection bid for North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District following a close race against Democrat Raymond Smith.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Murphy said he was honored to have been reelected after what he called a very long night.

Murphy described the contest as a "razor-thin victory" and said Eastern North Carolinians made their voices heard loud and clear.

He thanked his campaign team and volunteers for their work during what he called a difficult election cycle.

Murphy said he looks forward to returning to Washington, where he plans to continue being what he described as a strong, independent voice for Eastern North Carolina.

Unofficial election results showed Murphy leading Smith by fewer than 5,000 votes. The results have not yet been certified.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston