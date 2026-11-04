Rep. Greg Murphy declares victory in razor-thin race for North Carolina's 3rd District

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy has declared victory in his reelection bid for North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District following a close race against Democrat Raymond Smith.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Murphy said he was honored to have been reelected after what he called a very long night.

Murphy described the contest as a "razor-thin victory" and said Eastern North Carolinians made their voices heard loud and clear.

He thanked his campaign team and volunteers for their work during what he called a difficult election cycle.

Murphy said he looks forward to returning to Washington, where he plans to continue being what he described as a strong, independent voice for Eastern North Carolina.

Unofficial election results showed Murphy leading Smith by fewer than 5,000 votes. The results have not yet been certified.