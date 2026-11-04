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Raymond Smith says NC's 3rd Congressional District race too close to call despite Murphy victory declaration

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2026 at 8:59 AM EST
Dr. Raymond Smith, the Democratic candidate for North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District.
Photo courtesy of Raymond Smith for Congress
Dr. Raymond Smith, the Democratic candidate for North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District.

Democrat Raymond Smith says the race for North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District is too close to call, despite Republican incumbent Greg Murphy declaring victory Tuesday night.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Smith urged patience as election officials continue counting votes. He says he's neither declaring victory nor conceding defeat, adding that every vote matters and every voter deserves to be heard.

Smith thanked his campaign volunteers for their work across rural Eastern North Carolina, saying they helped build a grassroots movement despite limited financial resources.

He also pledged to respect the final election results.

Murphy, meanwhile, has declared victory in what his campaign described as a razor-thin race.

Smith's campaign did not provide updated vote totals or a margin separating the candidates. The race remains unresolved, with official results still pending.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston