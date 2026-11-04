Raymond Smith says NC's 3rd Congressional District race too close to call despite Murphy victory declaration

Democrat Raymond Smith says the race for North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District is too close to call, despite Republican incumbent Greg Murphy declaring victory Tuesday night.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Smith urged patience as election officials continue counting votes. He says he's neither declaring victory nor conceding defeat, adding that every vote matters and every voter deserves to be heard.

Smith thanked his campaign volunteers for their work across rural Eastern North Carolina, saying they helped build a grassroots movement despite limited financial resources.

He also pledged to respect the final election results.

Murphy, meanwhile, has declared victory in what his campaign described as a razor-thin race.

Smith's campaign did not provide updated vote totals or a margin separating the candidates. The race remains unresolved, with official results still pending.