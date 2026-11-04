North Carolina voters approve three constitutional amendments, but Eastern NC results reveal regional differences

Voters across North Carolina approved three amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, placing new limits on income taxes and local property tax increases while expanding constitutional voter identification requirements.

Unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections show all three measures receiving majority support statewide.

In Eastern North Carolina, voters in all 16 counties covered by Public Radio East supported the income tax and voter ID amendments. But the property tax proposal drew more mixed results, including a narrow rejection in Washington County and an exceptionally close vote in Edgecombe County.

The amendments were placed on the ballot by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Income tax amendment receives strongest statewide support

The amendment limiting North Carolina's maximum allowable income tax rate to 3.5% received the most support of the 3 proposals.

Unofficial statewide results show 2,529,381 votes in favor and 1,556,525 against, with nearly 62% supporting the measure.

The amendment lowers the maximum income tax rate permitted under the state constitution from 7% to 3.5%, beginning with the 2027 tax year. The limit applies to both individual and corporate income taxes.

The change does not immediately lower anyone's taxes. Instead, it restricts how much state lawmakers can raise income tax rates in the future without another constitutional amendment.

Supporters argued that the cap would protect taxpayers from future increases and encourage economic growth.

Opponents warned that permanently limiting the tax rate could make it harder for future lawmakers to respond to economic downturns or raise money for public education, infrastructure and other state services.

The amendment received majority support in all 16 Eastern North Carolina counties examined.

Onslow County voters supported it by approximately 79%, followed by Jones and Carteret counties at about 79% and 78%, respectively.

Support was considerably narrower in Washington County, where approximately 53% voted in favor, and Edgecombe County, where about 55% supported the measure.

Property tax amendment draws closer votes

The amendment requiring limits on local property tax increases received approximately 60% support statewide.

Unofficial results show 2,463,634 votes in favor and 1,613,938 against.

The amendment directs the General Assembly to establish limits on how much counties, cities and other local governments can increase property tax levies.

However, the amendment does not establish a specific limit. Lawmakers will have to determine the restrictions and any exceptions through future legislation.

That distinction is important because local property taxes help fund schools, emergency services, law enforcement and other county and municipal operations.

Supporters argued that the amendment would protect property owners from large tax increases, particularly following property revaluations.

Opponents expressed concern that statewide restrictions could reduce local governments' flexibility to respond to growing populations, inflation and rising costs.

The property tax proposal received the least support of the 3 amendments in most Eastern North Carolina counties.

In Washington County, voters rejected it by 2,286 votes to 2,109, with approximately 48% voting in favor.

Edgecombe County narrowly supported the amendment, with 8,827 votes in favor and 8,760 against — a difference of just 67 votes.

Pitt County voters approved it with approximately 56% support, while Hyde County voters backed it with nearly 60%.

Support was much stronger in Onslow County, where approximately 77% voted in favor, and Carteret County, where more than 76% supported the measure.

Voter ID amendment expands constitutional requirement

The 3rd amendment expands the state constitution's voter identification requirement to include people voting by mail.

Unofficial statewide results show 2,434,689 votes in favor and 1,650,343 against, with approximately 60% supporting the measure.

North Carolina already requires identification for absentee voting under state law, with certain exceptions and alternative procedures.

The amendment changes the constitutional language, which previously addressed people voting in person, to cover all voters.

Supporters argued that the change would strengthen election security and ensure consistent identification requirements.

Opponents questioned the need to place additional voting requirements in the constitution, arguing that doing so could make it more difficult to adjust election laws in the future.

The amendment received majority support in all 16 Eastern North Carolina counties examined.

Tyrrell County recorded the strongest support among those counties, with approximately 80% voting in favor.

Jones County followed with about 79%, while Carteret and Onslow counties each recorded approximately 78% support.

The closest votes were in Edgecombe County, where approximately 54% supported the amendment, and Washington County, where about 56% voted in favor.

How Eastern North Carolina voted

The results show that support varied considerably across Eastern North Carolina.

Onslow, Carteret and Jones counties generally recorded some of the strongest support for the amendments, while Washington, Edgecombe and Pitt counties had narrower margins.

Washington County was the only county among the 16 examined where a majority voted against any of the 3 proposals.

What happens next?

The constitutional amendments must receive majority approval statewide to pass. Individual county results do not determine whether an amendment takes effect.

The income tax amendment establishes a maximum rate of 3.5% beginning with the 2027 tax year.

The property tax amendment requires additional action by the General Assembly to establish specific limits and exceptions.

The voter ID amendment expands the constitutional requirement to include people voting by mail.

The results remain unofficial until election officials complete the canvass and certification process.