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Guilford voters pass quarter-cent local sales tax

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 4, 2026 at 10:51 AM EST
Teacher prepares lesson plans in class
WFDD File photo
Officials estimate the Guilford County quarter-cent sales tax will bring in about $19 million annually for teacher salary supplements.

Guilford County voters have approved a quarter-cent local sales tax aimed at boosting teacher pay.

The tax will mean shoppers pay an extra quarter on every $100 of eligible purchases.

Officials estimate it will bring in roughly $30 million annually — 70% of which will go toward teacher salary supplements. Guilford County Board of Education officials have said increasing those supplements would allow the district to better recruit and retain high-quality educators.

Eyanna Davis was one of a few voters at the polls on Election Day who said they supported the tax.

"I have a lot of younger siblings, and they like learning, and I don't want that to be stripped away from them because the teachers can't afford to live," Davis said.

Another voter, John Haught, felt the same way.

"I know teachers that know food scarcity, which is just wrong," he said.

Guilford County has tried and failed to pass the tax several times before. But this election, the ballot language specified how the revenue would be distributed.

In addition to teacher supplements, 18% of the tax revenue will go toward firefighter equipment, 8% is for Guilford Technical Community College, and the rest will support five municipalities.

Nearly 63% of voters supported the tax.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz