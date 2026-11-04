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Greensboro eliminates 10 city positions

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published November 4, 2026 at 6:48 PM EST
Downtown Greensboro buildings
Kathan Gandhi
/
WFDD
Downtown Greensboro

A review of the city of Greensboro's staffing and operations identified 10 jobs across several departments that will be eliminated in January in order to cut costs.

In a meeting last month, officials announced they were working to identify potential cuts following the city’s placement on a state financial watchlist.

Affected employees may be able to continue working for the city in a different role.

In a statement to WFDD, Greensboro Senior Communications Specialist Dave Walters says the city will not be naming the individuals.

When asked, he did not say whether additional positions will be eliminated, but said: “Any additional approved staffing changes would be communicated directly to affected employees.”

Walters says the city will continue reviewing spending and operations.
Rachel Moody
Rachel Moody is from Wake Forest where she got her start in journalism as an intern for The Wake Weekly. Before joining WFDD, she was a reporter and producer for UNC-Chapel Hill’s student radio program Carolina Connection. Rachel’s work has been published by WFAE, WUNC, WRAL and more. In 2026, she was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for her podcast about body dysmorphia in boys and men. During her college career, she also wrote for The Daily Tar Heel’s opinion desk as an editorial board member and columnist.
See stories by Rachel Moody