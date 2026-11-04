Close legislative races highlight Eastern North Carolina election results as Democrats lead statewide judicial contests

Several closely watched races for the North Carolina General Assembly remain unsettled following Tuesday's election, including contests in Pitt County and other parts of Eastern North Carolina.

Unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections show Democrats leading in two competitive legislative races, while Republicans maintain leads in several other districts across the region.

Democrats also lead the statewide races for the North Carolina Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Close contest in Pitt County's House District 9

One of the closest legislative races in Eastern North Carolina is in Pitt County, where Democrat Claire Kempner is challenging Republican Representative Timothy Reeder for the House District 9 seat.

Unofficial election-night results show Kempner leading Reeder by just 175 votes, with 18,187 votes to Reeder's 18,012.

The narrow margin means the outcome could depend on ballots counted during the county canvass.

In neighboring House District 8, Democratic Representative Gloristine Brown holds a substantial lead over Republican Cathy Thorne Bynum.

Brown received more than 18,000 votes, compared with about 7,400 for Bynum.

Democratic Senator Kandie Smith also leads Republican Henry Hostetler in Senate District 5, which includes parts of Pitt and Edgecombe counties.

Smith received more than 49,000 votes, compared with about 30,600 for Hostetler.

Democrat leads in Senate District 4

Another closely watched race is in North Carolina's Senate District 4, where Democrat Jessica Rivera leads Republican Buck Newton.

Unofficial results show Rivera receiving more than 37,000 votes, compared with about 35,000 for Newton.

The district includes Greene County and portions of neighboring counties.

Republicans lead several other Senate races in Eastern North Carolina.

In Senate District 3, Republican Bob Brinson leads Democrat Charles Dudley by approximately 8,000 votes. The district includes Craven, Lenoir and Beaufort counties.

Republican Norman Sanderson also leads Democrat Roy Surrett in Senate District 2, which includes Carteret, Hyde, Martin, Pamlico and Washington counties.

In Onslow County, Republican Michael Lazzara holds a substantial lead over Democrat Andi Morrow in Senate District 6.

Republican Jerry Tillett also leads Democrat Melissa Zehner in Senate District 1, which includes Dare and Tyrrell counties.

Other Eastern North Carolina House races

Republicans lead several contested state House races across the region.

In House District 12, which includes Greene, Jones and Lenoir counties, Republican Chris Humphrey leads Democrat Don Hardy by approximately 1,300 votes.

Republican Celeste Cairns holds a substantial lead over Democrat Jason Moore in House District 13, which includes Carteret County and part of Craven County.

In Duplin County, Republican Jimmy Dixon leads Democrat Vernon Moore in House District 4.

Republican Steve Tyson also leads Democrat Diannia Bright in House District 3, which includes part of Craven County.

In Onslow County, Republicans Phillip Shepard and Carson Smith lead their Democratic challengers in House Districts 15 and 16.

Democrat Patricia Smith leads Republican Brent Roberson in House District 23, which includes Edgecombe and Martin counties.

Democrats lead statewide judicial races

Democratic Justice Anita Earls leads Republican Sarah Stevens in the race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Unofficial statewide results show Earls receiving more than 2.4 million votes, compared with about 1.7 million for Stevens.

The election is significant because the outcome will affect the partisan balance of North Carolina's highest court, where Republicans currently hold a majority.

Democrats also lead all three contested races for the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Incumbent Democratic judges John Arrowood and Toby Hampson lead their Republican challengers, while Democrat Christine Walczyk leads Republican Craig Collins in the race for Seat 3.

Results remain unofficial

The results are based on election-night data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

County election officials must still review provisional ballots, eligible absentee ballots and other outstanding votes before completing their canvass.

The particularly close House District 9 race in Pitt County and the Senate District 4 contest are among the legislative elections worth watching as additional votes are counted.

The results will not become official until the canvass and certification process is complete.

