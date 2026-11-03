Voters in Washington County will decide a contested seat on the county board of commissioners and two judicial races

Voters in Washington County will decide several races Tuesday, including a contested seat on the county board of commissioners and two judicial races.

In the at-large county commission race, Democrat Melinda Porter faces Republican Jonathan Sawyer the Fourth. The other 2 commission races are uncontested. Democrats Julius Walker Junior and Tracey Johnson are running in Districts 2 and 3.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, school funding, public safety and other county services.

There are also three seats on the Washington County Board of Education up for election, but all three candidates are unopposed. Democrats Carlos Riddick, Sherri Blount Gilliam and Lois Clark are running for those seats.

Sheriff Arlo Norman and Clerk of Superior Court Brian Keith Phelps are also running unopposed.

There are two contested judicial races. Democrat Regina Rodgers Parker faces Republican Brian Pafford for a Superior Court judgeship, and Democrat Cole Phelps faces Republican Lloyd Williams for a District Court seat.

In the state legislative races, Republican Edward Goodwin faces Democrat Miriam Rollin for House District 1, while Republican Norman Sanderson faces Democrat Roy Surrett for Senate District 2.

Voters will also choose two members of the Washington Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Colby Davenport and Gerda Rhodes are the 2 candidates.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.