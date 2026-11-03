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Voters in several ENC communities to decide whether bars and restaurants can serve cocktails

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 5:56 AM EST

Voters in the Pitt County town of Grifton will decide Tuesday whether to expand alcohol sales within town limits.

A referendum on the ballot would allow qualified restaurants, hotels, private clubs and other businesses to serve mixed drinks, including cocktails made with liquor. The proposal would also permit beer and wine sales for consumption both on the premises and off the premises at qualifying businesses.

A vote in favor would authorize those sales, subject to state licensing requirements. A vote against would leave the town's existing alcohol sales rules in place.

The referendum applies only to voters within Grifton's town limits.

Voters in Jones County will decide Tuesday whether to expand alcohol sales, including allowing qualifying businesses to serve mixed drinks.

The countywide referendum would allow licensed restaurants, hotels and private clubs to sell liquor by the drink. It would also authorize qualifying businesses to sell beer and wine for consumption on or off the premises.

Voters in Pollocksville will see a separate referendum addressing those same types of alcohol sales within town limits.

Jones County commissioners voted in July to put the county question on the ballot. A similar proposal failed in the county in the early 2000s.

Supporters say allowing mixed drinks could help local restaurants and attract additional businesses.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston