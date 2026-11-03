Voters in several ENC communities to decide whether bars and restaurants can serve cocktails

Voters in the Pitt County town of Grifton will decide Tuesday whether to expand alcohol sales within town limits.

A referendum on the ballot would allow qualified restaurants, hotels, private clubs and other businesses to serve mixed drinks, including cocktails made with liquor. The proposal would also permit beer and wine sales for consumption both on the premises and off the premises at qualifying businesses.

A vote in favor would authorize those sales, subject to state licensing requirements. A vote against would leave the town's existing alcohol sales rules in place.

The referendum applies only to voters within Grifton's town limits.

Voters in Jones County will decide Tuesday whether to expand alcohol sales, including allowing qualifying businesses to serve mixed drinks.

The countywide referendum would allow licensed restaurants, hotels and private clubs to sell liquor by the drink. It would also authorize qualifying businesses to sell beer and wine for consumption on or off the premises.

Voters in Pollocksville will see a separate referendum addressing those same types of alcohol sales within town limits.

Jones County commissioners voted in July to put the county question on the ballot. A similar proposal failed in the county in the early 2000s.

Supporters say allowing mixed drinks could help local restaurants and attract additional businesses.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.