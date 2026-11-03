Voters in Pitt County will decide several contested local races Tuesday, including seats on the County Commission and a District Court judgeship.

There are competitive races in three county commission districts.

District 4 — Democrat Rodney Harris faces Republican Benji Holloman.

District 5 — Democrat Dennis McLawhorn is challenging Republican Mark Smith.

District 6 — Democrat Blake Price faces Republican Gary Weaver.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, school funding, public safety and other county services.

There's also a contested judicial race. Democrat Watsi Sutton faces Republican Daniel Hines Entzminger for a District Court judgeship. District Court judges handle cases involving family law, child custody, juvenile matters, misdemeanors and traffic offenses.

Several other county offices are on the ballot, but those candidates are running unopposed. That includes Sheriff Paula Dance, District Attorney Faris Dixon and the candidates for four seats on the Pitt County Board of Education.

Voters will also choose two members of the Pitt Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors from a field of five candidates.

More than 41,000 ballots have already been cast in Pitt County through early and absentee voting.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night. Voters must go to their assigned Election Day polling place.