Voters in Pamlico County will decide several local races Tuesday, including seats on the County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education and town governing boards.

Three candidates are competing for two at-large seats on the county commission. Republicans Doug Brinson and Derek Potter face unaffiliated candidate Jennifer Sanders Williford. The other two county commission races are uncontested. Republican Edward Riggs Junior is running in District 3, while Democrat Carl Ollison is unopposed in District 4.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, public safety, infrastructure and county services.

There are also two candidates seeking two at-large seats on the Pamlico County Board of Education: Republican Erik Smith and Democrat Jamie Gibbs. Democrat Myra Stokes Carter is running unopposed for the District 4 school board seat.

Sheriff Chris Davis and Clerk of Superior Court Steven Hollowell are also unopposed.

Several municipal elections are on the ballot.

In Stonewall, Maurice Benton faces John Buck III in the mayor's race.

And in Minnesott Beach, seven candidates are competing for four town commission seats.

Voters in Vandemere will choose five commissioners from a field of six candidates.

There are also town board elections in Alliance, Arapahoe, Bayboro, Mesic and Oriental.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.