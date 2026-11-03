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Voters in Pamlico County will decide several local races Tuesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:42 AM EST

Voters in Pamlico County will decide several local races Tuesday, including seats on the County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education and town governing boards.

Three candidates are competing for two at-large seats on the county commission. Republicans Doug Brinson and Derek Potter face unaffiliated candidate Jennifer Sanders Williford. The other two county commission races are uncontested. Republican Edward Riggs Junior is running in District 3, while Democrat Carl Ollison is unopposed in District 4.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, public safety, infrastructure and county services.

There are also two candidates seeking two at-large seats on the Pamlico County Board of Education: Republican Erik Smith and Democrat Jamie Gibbs. Democrat Myra Stokes Carter is running unopposed for the District 4 school board seat.

Sheriff Chris Davis and Clerk of Superior Court Steven Hollowell are also unopposed.

Several municipal elections are on the ballot.

In Stonewall, Maurice Benton faces John Buck III in the mayor's race.

And in Minnesott Beach, seven candidates are competing for four town commission seats.

Voters in Vandemere will choose five commissioners from a field of six candidates.

There are also town board elections in Alliance, Arapahoe, Bayboro, Mesic and Oriental.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston