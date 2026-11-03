Voters in Onslow County will decide several local races Tuesday, including who will fill three seats on the County Board of Commissioners.

Five candidates are competing for those seats, Republicans Royce Bennett, Whitney Cantrell and Tim Foster face Democrats Rebecca Cooper and Michel Leandre Junior.

Bennett and Foster are incumbents.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, school funding, infrastructure and emergency services. In Onslow County, those decisions also involve managing growth around Jacksonville and Camp Lejeune, along with housing and public service needs.

Education is also on the ballot, with three seats on the Onslow County Board of Education up for election. Republicans Doug Davis, Bill Lanier and Angie Todd are running unopposed.

School board members oversee district policies, budgets and the superintendent, with decisions affecting students, teachers and military-connected families.

Sheriff Chris Thomas, Clerk of Superior Court Cindy Casteen and District Attorney Ernie Lee are also running unopposed.

Voters will also choose two members of the county's Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors from a field of four candidates.

Those supervisors help oversee local conservation programs involving water quality, soil and natural resources.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night. Voters must go to their assigned Election Day polling place.